Rex Airlines enters voluntary administration
Rex Airlines entered (30-Jul-2024) voluntary administration with a number of its subsidiaries. Samuel Freeman, Justin Walsh and Adam Nikitins of Ernst & Young Australia (EY Australia) have been appointed joint and several voluntary administrators by the carrier's board of directors. Rex stated its regional Saab 340 services "are currently unaffected by the administration and will continue to operate", whilst domestic Boeing 737 services have been grounded. Virgin Australia has offered Rex customers with an existing ticket on a cancelled service the opportunity to transfer their ticket to 13 overlapping Virgin services until 14-Aug-2024. Rex and Virgin are also exploring opportunities to support regional customers, including "Virgin Australia selling Rex's regional services through codeshare or interline arrangements" and making Velocity Frequent Flyer benefits available to Rex's regional customers. Pel-Air Air Ambulance Services and Australian Airline Pilot Academy remain outside of administration and under the control of their respective directors. [more - original PR - Rex Airlines] [more - original PR - Virgin Australia]