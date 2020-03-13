Become a CAPA Member
13-Mar-2020 9:20 AM

Virgin Australia Group updates coronavirus response, doubling capacity cuts

Virgin Australia announced (13-Mar-2020) the following group updates in response to coronavirus:

  • Group capacity reduction increase from 3% to 6% in 2H2020, and increase to 7.7% in 1H2021;
  • Domestic capacity reduction from 3% to 5% in 2H2020, and increase to 6.2% in 1H2021;
  • International capacity reduction to increase from 4.8% to 8% in 2H2020, and increase to 10.3% in 1H2021;
  • Temporary reduction in chairman and independent board director fees by 15%;
  • Additional cost reduction measures, including the removal of business bonus', no base salary increases for non EA team members and leave initiatives;
  • Earning guidance suspended due to uncertainty and the evolving nature of the coronavirus situation. [more - original PR]

