13-Sep-2024 11:27 AM

Virgin Australia converts 12 737 MAX 10 orders to MAX 8s to ensure 'steady pipeline': CEO

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, announced (13-Sep-2024) the carrier converted orders for 12 Boeing 737 MAX 10s to MAX 8s to "ensure we have a steady pipeline of aircraft coming into our business". Ms Hrdlicka said Virgin Australia has six MAX 8s expected in the next "12 months or so", noting the aircraft is "performing so well".

