Virgin Australia CFO: 'We have to manage to keep our costs down'
Virgin Australia CFO Race Strauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "Australia's aviation domestic market is one of the best in the world, Australian's love to travel". Mr Strauss noted: "With geopolitical issues, people are travelling more domestically than internationally". Mr Strauss said: "We need to provide a great service with a route network that delivers at the right price, and we have to manage to keep our costs down".
Background ✨
Virgin Australia has pursued a strategy focused on value and premium leisure segments, rather than targeting a specific share of the domestic market in the near term, according to CEO David Emerson1. CEO Jayne Hrdlicka highlighted the carrier's emphasis on cost management and delivering value to travellers amid inflationary pressures2. The airline's balance sheet and cost base have also been significantly strengthened in recent years3.