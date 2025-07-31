Virgin Australia CFO: 'We have to manage to keep our costs down'

Virgin Australia CFO Race Strauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "Australia's aviation domestic market is one of the best in the world, Australian's love to travel". Mr Strauss noted: "With geopolitical issues, people are travelling more domestically than internationally". Mr Strauss said: "We need to provide a great service with a route network that delivers at the right price, and we have to manage to keep our costs down".