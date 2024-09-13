Virgin Australia CEO: 'We must decarbonise in a way that keeps aviation affordable'

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (13-Sep-2024) "We need to find a different source of energy to fly our important equipment in a safe and sustainable way", adding that sustainable aviation fuel "is the backbone of that". Ms Hrdlicka said: "We must decarbonise in a way that keeps aviation affordable, as aviation has changed the world and we don't want to go backwards". She said airlines should do what is "within our control", such as reducing their carbon footprint, electrifying at airports and making sure head offices have a carbon neutral footprint. Ms Hrdlicka concluded: "We have an obligation to do this".