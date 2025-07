Virgin Australia CEO: 'I see no evidence that the desire to travel is going down in any way'

CEO David Emerson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) "I see no evidence that the desire to travel is going down in any way, if anything it is going up". Mr Emerson stated: "Consumers are prioritising experience, that once in a lifetime trip, and I don't see any change in that". Mr Emerson noted: "Demand has grown with, or faster, than GDP for decades and that will be true in 10 years".