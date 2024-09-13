Virgin Australia CEO: Government has done 'really nice job' with Aviation White Paper

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (13-Sep-2024) on the Australian Government's recently announced Aviation White Paper, stating: "It's impossible to produce one to make everybody happy". Ms Hrdlicka said the government has done a "really nice job in striking a balance and making sure we have more consumer protections" in the framework. She added: "There's been careful consideration from all sides of the argument with consideration to stakeholders".