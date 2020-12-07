Virgin Australia CEO: 'Good news will keep coming from Virgin Australia'

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka stated (07-Dec-2020) the carrier will "continue to bring competition across the domestic, loyalty, regional and cargo sectors", noting the company has "a compelling offer for business and leisure travellers who are emerging from COVID-19 with less discretionary spend". Ms Hrdlicka added: "This is just a sign of things to come, and that the good news will keep coming from Virgin Australia". [more - original PR]