Virgin Australia cabin crew vote in favour of industrial action ahead of ground crew vote: TWU
Australia's Transport Workers' Union (TWU) announced (12-Nov-2026) 98% of Virgin Australia cabin crew voted in favour of taking protected industrial action, with Virgin Guest Services to commence action on 13-Nov-2026 and 16-Nov-2026. Cabin crew are seeking a "fundamental reset to their working conditions" across rostering, pay classifications and fatigue protections. Virgin ground crew are also preparing to conduct a vote "in the coming days" and are calling for safeguards to excessive workloads, a pay increase and greater access to permanent and full time employment. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Australian Services Union members working for Virgin Australia planned to withdraw priority boarding and other premium gate services on 06-Nov-2026, and to waive fees on some sales-related transactions, after failed enterprise agreement talks before the Fair Work Commission.1 Transport Workers' Union said Virgin Australia cabin crew would vote on industrial action, while TWU and the Australian Services Union lodged for a protected action ballot in Virgin Guest Services seeking fairer rostering and protections for existing conditions.2