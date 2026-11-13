Virgin Australia cabin crew vote in favour of industrial action ahead of ground crew vote: TWU

Australia's Transport Workers' Union (TWU) announced (12-Nov-2026) 98% of Virgin Australia cabin crew voted in favour of taking protected industrial action, with Virgin Guest Services to commence action on 13-Nov-2026 and 16-Nov-2026. Cabin crew are seeking a "fundamental reset to their working conditions" across rostering, pay classifications and fatigue protections. Virgin ground crew are also preparing to conduct a vote "in the coming days" and are calling for safeguards to excessive workloads, a pay increase and greater access to permanent and full time employment. [more - original PR]