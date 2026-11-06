Australian Services Union confirms escalating protected industrial action for Virgin Australia staff
Australian Services Union (ASU) announced (06-Nov-2026) members working for Virgin Australia plan to withdraw priority boarding and other premium services at that carrier's gates on 06-Nov-2026, as part of escalating protected industrial action. ASU members will not accept baggage at gates and will waive fees on eligible sales-related transactions. This follows failed negotiations over a new enterprise agreement before the Fair Work Commission. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Virgin Australia guest services workers, represented by the Transport Workers’ Union and the Australian Services Union, previously lodged for a protected action ballot, seeking fairer rostering practices and protections for existing conditions.1 Virgin Australia cabin crew also moved towards industrial action over pay and working conditions disputes, with the TWU indicating a vote on action.1