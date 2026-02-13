Virgin Australia announces executive changes for customer experience, loyalty and strategy functions
Virgin Australia announced (13-Feb-2026) the following executive changes:
- Appointment of Andrew Cleary as chief customer officer and CEO Velocity, effective 23-Mar-2026. The role consolidates all aspects of customer experience under one team. Mr Cleary most recently led the customer experience team at Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong, having also previously served in loyalty, customer experience and partnership-related roles at Qantas Airways;
- CEO Velocity Frequent Flyer and Virgin Australia Regional Airlines group executive Nick Rohrlach plans to depart the company, effective 30-Apr-2026. Mr Rohrlach will work closely with Mr Cleary during the transition period;
- Chief strategy and transformation officer Alistair Hartley plans to depart the company, effective 30-Apr-2026.
Virgin also announced its Strategy and Transformation team will transition to report directly to CEO Dave Emerson, effective 30-Apr-2026. The airline stated the change is "an acknowledgment of the critical nature of this function going forward". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Dave Emerson was appointed CEO of Virgin Australia, formally assuming the position on 14-Mar-2025 after previously serving as chief commercial officer. Former CEO Jayne Hrdlicka continued to support the transition following her departure announcement after four years in the role. Matthew Ongarello was also confirmed as group head of public relations and brand in Aug-2025, having returned from a Virgin Group role in London1 2 3.