Virgin Atlantic launches autumn onboard menu

Virgin Atlantic launched (20-Oct-2021) its new autumn onboard menu. Customers in Upper Class will see the return of Virgin Atlantic's famous cocktails and barista-style coffees, Supper service and the Extra Bite menu, as well as new menu options. Hot chocolate service has returned across all cabins. Virgin Atlantic will also be trialling the service of Nice Drinks in its Premium and Economy cabins. Nice Drinks is a Virgin start-up funded business that offers wine in a can. The cans are 100% recyclable, plastic free and a more sustainable, lighter weight option than wine bottles. [more - original PR]