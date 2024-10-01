Loading
Virgin Atlantic Airways to make full onboard seat offering bookable via points

Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (30-Sep-2024) Flying Club members will be able to pay for "any seat onboard" using Virgin Points, effective 30-Oct-2024. The carrier also plans to launch a new Saver reward seat product for seats priced "at or below today's prices", as well as increase the amount of Virgin Points earned on Upper Class tickets (up to 50%) and Premium tickets (up to 75%). [more - original PR]

