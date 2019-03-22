22-Mar-2019 7:50 AM
Virgin Atlantic Airways to add Sao Paulo as its first destination in Latin America
Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (21-Mar-2019) plans to introduce London Heathrow-São Paulo Guarulhos service from 2020, operating year round with multi class Boeing 787 equipment. The route introduction is expected to support freight activity to São Paulo, with regular shipments of automotive accessories, pharmaceuticals, food and agricultural products. Brazil's Minister for Tourism Marcelo Álvaro Antônio stated: "The increase of air connectivity is one of the priorities of the Government in order to make Brazil more competitive in the global tourism scenario". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Portuguese]