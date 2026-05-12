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    12-May-2026 4:25 PM

    Virgin Atlantic Airways confirms plans to commence London Heathrow-Phuket service in Oct-2026

    Virgin Atlantic Airways, via its official online booking system, confirmed (May-2026) plans to commence seasonal three times weekly London Heathrow-Phuket service on 18-Oct-2026. The carrier will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.

    Background

    Virgin Atlantic’s winter 2026/27 network adjustments also included cancelling a planned seven times weekly London Heathrow–Dubai resumption from 25-Oct-2026, suspending London Heathrow–Seattle from 25-Oct-2026 to 27-Mar-2027, and permanently removing London Heathrow–Riyadh after its last flight on 07-Apr-2026.1 2

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