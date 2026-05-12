12-May-2026 4:25 PM
Virgin Atlantic Airways confirms plans to commence London Heathrow-Phuket service in Oct-2026
Virgin Atlantic Airways, via its official online booking system, confirmed (May-2026) plans to commence seasonal three times weekly London Heathrow-Phuket service on 18-Oct-2026. The carrier will be the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Virgin Atlantic’s winter 2026/27 network adjustments also included cancelling a planned seven times weekly London Heathrow–Dubai resumption from 25-Oct-2026, suspending London Heathrow–Seattle from 25-Oct-2026 to 27-Mar-2027, and permanently removing London Heathrow–Riyadh after its last flight on 07-Apr-2026.1 2