Virgin Atlantic Airways confirms planned capacity increases on Manchester-Orlando service
Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (30-Jan-2026) plans to increase capacity on Manchester-Orlando service by 12% during peak summer 2026 with additional frequencies. The carrier also plans to deploy A350-1000 aircraft on the route in winter 2026/27 - increasing capacity by 17% - with further capacity increased from Manchester "expected to follow for summer 2027". The decision follows Aer Lingus' base closure at Manchester Airport by 31-Mar-2026, as previously reported by CAPA. Virgin CCO Dave Geer stated: "Manchester has been our home in the North for thirty years and we're in it for the long haul... We're also proud to be welcoming experienced Aer Lingus pilots into Virgin Atlantic and to be supporting customers impacted by their changes". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Virgin Atlantic also extended its seasonal Edinburgh-Orlando service in 2026, adding nearly 5000 seats by operating up to three times weekly from April to October 20261. It resumed Manchester-Las Vegas service with A350-1000 equipment from 02-Jun-2024, making Manchester the only UK airport outside London serving the US west coast2. Aer Lingus previously operated Manchester-Orlando service with A330 aircraft3.