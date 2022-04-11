Become a CAPA Member
11-Apr-2022 12:38 PM

VINCI Airports completes Santo Domingo Las Americas International Airport terminal expansion

Dominican Republic's Government, in collaboration with VINCI Airports and Aerodom, completed (07-Apr-2022) Santo Domingo Las Americas International Airport's DOP1 billion (USD18.17 million) terminal expansion project, with features including:

  • Modernisation of security and immigration areas, including addition of 18 passport control booths and two automated processing machines;
  • 1000sqm commercial area including duty free shops and six new F&B units;
  • Installation of two lifts and an elevator;
  • Introduction of Call to Gate boarding system.

The expansion is designed to streamline border processing procedures, shorten waiting times and improve the gastronomic experience. [more - original PR - Spanish]

