9-Jun-2023 3:06 PM
Vietnam's Deputy PM approves national airport master plan
Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed (08-Jun-2023) a decision approving the master plan for development of the national airport and airport system for the period 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2050. Details include:
- The plan will focus on investing in a number of large airports, including Hanoi Noi Bai Airport, Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport and Long Thanh International Airport;
- Existing airports will be gradually upgraded and there will be continued research and investment in new airports to increase the total designed capacity of the airport system to around 294.5 million passengers, aiming for over 95% of the population to have access to an airport within 100km;
- Investment in infrastructure systems and flight management equipment to meet transportation needs. There will also be investment in logistics centres, training centres, flight training, aircraft maintenance and repair and equipment systems to ensure flight operations;
- Expansion and upgrade of airports in regional economic centres to meet the needs of socio-economic development;
- The airport system is planned according to the spokes model with two main hubs in the Hanoi area and the Ho Chi Minh City area. The model will form 30 airports, comprising 14 international and 16 domestic airports;
- Continuing to maintain the planned location of Hai Phong Cat Bi Airport;
- By 2050, the country will have three more airports, including Hai Phong Cat Bi Airport, a domestic airport in Cao Bang and the second airport in Hanoi. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]