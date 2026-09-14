Vietnam Airlines and Airbus sign MoU for five A350-900 aircraft
Vietnam Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (12-Sep-2026) it signed an MoU with Airbus for five additional A350-900 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2033 and 2034. The carrier identified a requirement for up to 30 widebody aircraft as a strategic priority under its long term fleet development plan. Vietnam Airlines also plans to use leased aircraft to address near term international network requirements. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Vietnam Airlines previously signed with Boeing to purchase 50 737 MAX eight aircraft, while also discussing investment in 30 additional widebodies as part of a fleet plan targeting 151 aircraft by 20301. It later agreed with SMBC Aviation Capital, Phoenix Aviation Capital and Avolon to lease 19 737 MAX eight aircraft from 2028, taking its MAX fleet plan to 69 aircraft (50 firm plus 19 leased)2. Vietnam Airlines also sought up to 30 A350-900 or 787-9 aircraft for 2028-2032 deliveries via multiple acquisition structures3.