Vietnam Airlines and Airbus sign MoU for five A350-900 aircraft

Vietnam Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (12-Sep-2026) it signed an MoU with Airbus for five additional A350-900 aircraft. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2033 and 2034. The carrier identified a requirement for up to 30 widebody aircraft as a strategic priority under its long term fleet development plan. Vietnam Airlines also plans to use leased aircraft to address near term international network requirements. [more - Aviation Week]