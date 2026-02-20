Vietnam Airlines to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft
Vietnam Airlines, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (18-Feb-2026) it signed an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The airline also discussed plans to invest in 30 additional widebody aircraft, with the total potential deal valued at over USD12 billion. The carrier will deploy the 737 MAX 8 aircraft across domestic and Asia Pacific routes and aims to grow its fleet to 151 aircraft by 2030. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Vietnam Airlines previously stated it finalised agreements to acquire 50 narrowbody aircraft, expecting deliveries of 14 in 2030 and 18 more between 2031 and 2032, and outlined plans to lease or purchase 50 widebody aircraft by 2035 for replacement and expansion purposes1. Vietnam's Government granted in principle approval for the acquisition of 50 new A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, aiming for a fleet of 52 widebody and 112 narrowbody aircraft by 20352.