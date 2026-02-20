Vietnam Airlines to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Vietnam Airlines, via its official Facebook and LinkedIn accounts, announced (18-Feb-2026) it signed an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The airline also discussed plans to invest in 30 additional widebody aircraft, with the total potential deal valued at over USD12 billion. The carrier will deploy the 737 MAX 8 aircraft across domestic and Asia Pacific routes and aims to grow its fleet to 151 aircraft by 2030. [more - original PR]