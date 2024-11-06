Loading
VietJet Air VP commercial: 'We see a lot of potential new routes in China'

VietJet Air VP commercial Jay L Lingeswara, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Our China market has seen a great recovery but is still lacking from the pre-pandemic network, but we're almost there". Mr Lingeswara said VietJet has launched to five new cities in China, noting: "This is a very big potential for us and is improving gradually". He added: "China is a very unique market and there are regulatory challenges, but government does see the importance of inbound and outbound travel and we see a lot of potential new routes in China".

