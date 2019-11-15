VietJet Air: Vietnam's tourism market is 'booming' for both inbound and outbound

VietJet Air member of the board of management Cuong Chu, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, said (14-Nov-2019) Vietnam's tourism market is "booming" with both inbound and outbound travel growing about 20% p/a and "domestic travel booming" as well. Mr Chu noted ground travel infrastructure in the country is "very poor", which means that air travel is still the best way to travel north-south in Vietnam. He noted VietJet Air has around a 46% domestic market share.