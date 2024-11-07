VietJet Air positive in scale of growth from China in 2024: VP commercial

VietJet Air VP commercial Jay L Lingeswara, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "China has been our biggest contributor for international travel". Mr Lingeswara said: "Post pandemic, China was the slowest in terms of recovery, but it has been quite positive in terms of the scale of the growth over the last year". He noted the Chinese government has "put a lot of effort into visa policies".