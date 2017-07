VietJet Air reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: VND10,743 billion (USD473 million), +45.1% year-on-year;

Profit before tax: VND1090 billion USD48 million), +46%;

Passengers: 8.3 million, +22.4%;

Passenger load factor: 87.7%;

Revenue per ASK: USD 4.42 cents, +3.0%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: USD 2.23 cents, -8.2%;

On time performance: 85.7%. [more - original PR]