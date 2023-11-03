Become a CAPA Member
3-Nov-2023 8:38 AM

VietJet Air board member: 'We need more aircraft' for long haul to eastern, western Europe

VietJet Air member of the board of directors Chu Viet Cuong, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (02-Nov-2023) "We need more, more, more aircraft... We need more long haul aircraft to access eastern Europe, western Europe and Russia. I think between now and 2028 about 400 aircraft". Mr Cuong confirmed the carrier is expecting to receives its "first batch" of aircraft from a 200-strong order with Boeing in 2024.

