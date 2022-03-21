Vancouver International Airport welcomes removal of pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for vaccinated pax

Vancouver International Airport welcomed (17-Mar-2022) a move by Canada's Government to remove pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada, effective 01-Apr-2022. Vancouver Airport Authority VP and chief external affairs officer Mike McNaney stated: "[This] is a very welcome step forward for the travel and tourism industry. It helps align Canada's public health practices with other jurisdictions around the world, and allows individuals, families and businesses to plan their summer and fall travel with more confidence and convenience". [more - original PR]