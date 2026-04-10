VAECO receives EASA Part 147 certification
Vietnam Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, stated (09-Apr-2026) Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO) received EASA Part 147 certification. The carrier stated: "This milestone marks the first time Vietnam has had a qualified organisation capable of training aircraft maintenance engineers to European standards, helping reduce training costs by up to 90%". VAECO is one of four organisations in Southeast Asia holding both Part 145 and Part 147 certifications.
Background ✨
Vietnam Airlines and Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company signed an MoU with Korean Air to explore establishing an MRO facility at Long Thanh International Airport, including technology transfer and technical training for local personnel.1 Vietnam Airlines also broke ground on an aviation services project at Long Thanh, providing maintenance, repair and ground technical services.2 VietJet Aviation Academy also partnered with Aviation Australia and Airways Aviation on EASA-aligned pilot and aircraft maintenance engineer training programmes.3 4