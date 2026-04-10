VAECO receives EASA Part 147 certification

Vietnam Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, stated (09-Apr-2026) Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company (VAECO) received EASA Part 147 certification. The carrier stated: "This milestone marks the first time Vietnam has had a qualified organisation capable of training aircraft maintenance engineers to European standards, helping reduce training costs by up to 90%". VAECO is one of four organisations in Southeast Asia holding both Part 145 and Part 147 certifications.