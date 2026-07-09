Uzbekistan Airports receive ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation certification
Uzbekistan Airports joined (07-Jul-2026) Airports Council International's (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation, the first step in a coordinated carbon management programme across the country's airport network. Fergana Airport, Karshi Airport, Namangan Airport, Navoi Airport, Nukus Airport, Samarkand Airport, Termez Airport and Urgench Airport were accredited Level 1 certification under the programme. Tashkent International Airport received Level 2 certification, becoming the highest accredited airport in Central Asia under Airport Carbon Accreditation. Uzbekistan Airports will work to progress the whole network to higher accreditation levels by strengthening carbon management, improving energy efficiency, expanding emissions monitoring, engaging stakeholders and implementing long term decarbonisation initiatives. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Uzbekistan pursued wide-ranging airport and aviation development, including plans to reconstruct seven international airports and build New Tashkent International Airport with capacity for 20 million passengers p/a, alongside increased aviation fuel production and new storage facilities.1 IATA also planned to open a Tashkent office and launch a Billing and Settlement Plan before end-2026, highlighting infrastructure development and a clean energy transition, including refining sustainable aviation fuel to international standards.2