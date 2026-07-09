Uzbekistan Airports receive ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation certification

Uzbekistan pursued wide-ranging airport and aviation development, including plans to reconstruct seven international airports and build New Tashkent International Airport with capacity for 20 million passengers p/a, alongside increased aviation fuel production and new storage facilities.1 IATA also planned to open a Tashkent office and launch a Billing and Settlement Plan before end-2026, highlighting infrastructure development and a clean energy transition, including refining sustainable aviation fuel to international standards.2