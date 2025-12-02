2-Dec-2025 2:54 PM
US TSA to introduce Confirm.ID payment option from Feb-2026
US TSA announced (01-Dec-2025) plans to introduce a new TSA Confirm.ID payment option, effective 01-Feb-2026. The USD45 service provides passengers without REAL ID or other valid forms of ID with the option to use a modernised alternative identify verification system to establish identity at security checkpoints. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
US TSA began enforcing REAL ID requirements at checkpoints from 07-May-2025, ceasing acceptance of non-compliant state-issued identifications, with passengers lacking compliant ID facing possible delays or denial of entry at security checkpoints1 2. TSA has also expanded acceptance of digital and mobile driver's licences for identity verification at select airports3 4.