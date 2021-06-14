Become a CAPA Member
14-Jun-2021 11:27 AM

US TSA surpasses 2m daily traveller threshold on 11-Jun-2021

US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced (12-Jun-2021) two million passengers were screened at airport security checkpoints across the US on 11-Jun-2021. It marks the first time over two million passengers were screened since Mar-2020 and represents a 74% increase in travel volume compared to the same day in 2019. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the TSA screened two to 2.5 million travellers per day on average. The lowest screening volume was recorded on 13-Apr-2020, with 87,534 individuals were screened. [more - original PR]

