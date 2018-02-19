19-Feb-2018 12:34 PM
US TSA and LAWA trial new security checkpoint technology at LAX
US TSA and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) highlighted (16-Feb-2018) two security checkpoint technologies that are currently being piloted at Los Angeles International Airport's (LAX) Tom Bradley International Terminal:
- One projects being demonstrated uses facial recognition technology to automate the identification and boarding pass verification process. Travellers who are ticketed on an international flight can opt to use the biometric recognition system to verify their identity;
- The second pilot project features an enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) unit with increased detection capabilities. The enhanced AIT, referred to as a body scanner, does not require travelers to raise their hands over their head during the scan. In addition, it also provides corrective feedback to the US TSA officer, alerting the officer if a passenger is improperly positioned in the unit. This capability may allow passengers to adjust their stance and be rescanned, which could reduce the need for a pat down. [more - original PR]