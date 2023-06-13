US Senate Commerce Committee introduces new FAA reauthorisation bill

US Senate Commerce Committee introduced (12-Jun-2023) a bipartisan, five year US FAA reauthorisation bill aiming to increase runway safety and prohibit airlines from charging families to sit together. The bill is expected to achieve the following:

Authorise over USD107 billion in appropriations for the FAA for FY2024 to FY2028, including USD67.5 billion to fund key safety programmes;

Modernise the national airspace system and lead global aviation innovation by requiring the FAA to complete the last stage of its NextGen programme by 31-Dec-2025, upgrading the national airspace system with new software and infrastructure and enabling the transition from legacy systems;

Improve aviation safety by requiring the FAA to deploy the latest airport surface detection equipment and technologies, increasing runway safety, as well as fit all applicable aircraft with new cockpit voice and flight data recorders capable of recording 25 hours of data;

Mandate the FAA to establish a new system and requirements to track high altitude balloons following a number of recent US airspace intrusions;

Grow the aviation workforce and create jobs to meet demand by strengthening the aviation pipeline, increasing recruitment efforts and addressing air traffic controller shortages;

Strengthen the essential air service programme to provide expanded air travel service to ensure rural communities remain connected to the rest of the country;

Modernise airport infrastructure by increasing Airport Improvement Program funding levels until 2028 from USD3.35 billion to USD4 billion;

Improve consumer protections and standards by introducing new refund regulations, authorising the Department of Transportation Office of Aviation Consumer Protection, prohibiting airlines from charging families to sit together and improving aircraft accessibility;

Continue aviation technology research and development.

Senator Maria Cantwell stated the act "will help get the air travel system soaring again by improving safety and service". [more - original PR]