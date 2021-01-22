22-Jan-2021 2:34 PM
US President Joe Biden signs order mandating masks in airports and on commercial aircraft
US President Joe Biden signed (21-Jan-2021) an executive order promoting COVID-19 safety for domestic and international travel. Details include:
- Masks will be mandated in all airports and commercial aircraft in the US;
- International travellers entering the US will be required to produce proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. They must comply with guidelines on recommended periods of self-quarantine or self-isolation after entry into the US;
- The Secretary of Transportation, US FAA and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall provide recommendations on how respective agencies may impose additional public health measures for domestic travel;
- Guidelines to be established for public health measures associated with safe international travel, including on aircraft and at ports of entry. The guidelines should address quarantine, testing, vaccination, follow up testing and symptom monitoring, air filtration requirements, environmental decontamination standards and contact tracing;
- Organisations including the US TSA, in coordination with relevant international organisations, shall assess the feasibility of linking COVID-19 vaccination to International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) and producing electronic versions of ICVPs. [more - original PR]