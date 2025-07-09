US Homeland Security Secretary announces policy to end 'Shoes-Off' requirement at domestic airports

US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced (08-Jul-2025) a new policy which will enable passengers travelling at domestic airports to keep their shoes on when passing through US TSA security checkpoints. Ms Noem stated: "Ending the 'Shoes-Off' policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernise and enhance traveller experience across our nation's airports. We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience". [more - original PR]