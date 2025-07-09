US Homeland Security Secretary announces policy to end 'Shoes-Off' requirement at domestic airports
US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced (08-Jul-2025) a new policy which will enable passengers travelling at domestic airports to keep their shoes on when passing through US TSA security checkpoints. Ms Noem stated: "Ending the 'Shoes-Off' policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernise and enhance traveller experience across our nation's airports. We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Prior to this policy, only TSA PreCheck participants were routinely allowed to keep their shoes on during screening, with the programme marketed as a way to reduce wait times and streamline the security process for eligible travellers1 2. Standard screening required shoe removal due to earlier unsuccessful trials of footwear scanners3. The US had gradually expanded PreCheck access across hundreds of airports since its launch in 20114 5.