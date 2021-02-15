US FAA upgrades Costa Rica’s safety assessment rating to Category 1

US FAA upgraded (11-Feb-2021) Costa Rica's safety assessment rating, assessing that the country complies with international safety standards and has been granted the highest international ranking, Category 1. International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) focuses on a country's ability to adhere to international aviation safety standards and recommended practices. The standards apply to regulators and are set by ICAO. Costa Rica received a Category 2 rating in May-2019. A Category 2 rating means the country either lacks laws or regulations necessary to oversee air carriers in accordance with minimum international standards for safety matters, such as technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping, or inspection procedures. A Category 2 rating permits carriers from a particular country to continue providing existing service to the US, but they are not allowed to establish new routes. Category 1 rating allows Costa Rican air carriers to serve the US and carry the code of US carriers without limitation. [more - original PR]