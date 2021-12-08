8-Dec-2021 8:35 AM
US FAA publishes two airworthiness directives on 5G and aviation safety
US FAA announced (07-Dec-2021) the publication of two airworthiness directives to provide a framework for the co-existence of an expand 5G network and aviation safety, as well as to gather more information to avoid potential effects on aviation safety equipment. The FAA is working closely with the US Federal Communications Commission and wireless companies, and reported it has made progress toward safely implementing the 5G expansion. [more - original PR]