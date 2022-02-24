US FAA issues Airworthiness Directive on 5G interference for 737s

US FAA issued (23-Feb-2022) an Airworthiness Directive (AD) revising Boeing 737 series aircraft landing requirements at airports at risk of 5G interference. The AD was issued due to concerns of radio altimeter malfunctions caused by interference, affecting autothrottle, ground proximity warning, thrust reversers and traffic collision avoidance systems processes. The AD is effective immediately, affecting 2442 aircraft in the US and 8342 aircraft worldwide. The directive does not apply to landings at airports where the FAA has determined radio altimeters are safe to operate in the 5G C-band environment. [more - original PR]