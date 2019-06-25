25-Jun-2019 9:53 AM
US FAA awards USD495m in grants to 327 airports under Airport Improvement Programme
US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced (24-Jun-2019) the US FAA will award USD495 million in airport infrastructure grants to 327 airports in the US under the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). This is the second allotment of grants under the USD3.2 billion AIP. It includes funds for the following airports:
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport: USD65 million grant, to be utilised to cover costs associated with the development of runway 10C/28C and runway 9C/27C;
- Atqasuk Airport: USD20 million grant for runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation works;
- San Diego International Airport: USD13 million grant to rehabilitate taxiways;
- Sarasota Bradenton International Airport: USD8.7 million grant for update to master plan, drainage improvement, taxiway rehabilitation works and aircraft rescue and firefighting facility works;
- Vail Eagle County Airport: USD4.7 million grant to develop deicing facility;
- Phoenix Deer Valley Airport: USD2.7 million grant for taxiway rehabilitation works. [more - original PR]