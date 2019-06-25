Become a CAPA Member
US FAA awards USD495m in grants to 327 airports under Airport Improvement Programme

US Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced (24-Jun-2019) the US FAA will award USD495 million in airport infrastructure grants to 327 airports in the US under the Airport Improvement Programme (AIP). This is the second allotment of grants under the USD3.2 billion AIP. It includes funds for the following airports:

