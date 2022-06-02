US FAA acting administrator calls for collaboration to advance SAF commercialisation

US FAA acting administrator Billy Nolen called (01-Jun-2022) upon attendees of the Sustainable Aviation Fuels Summit to collaborate to achieve the following:

Address the gap between jet fuel prices and the cost of sustainable fuels;

Ensure emissions benefits of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are calculated with scientific rigour and credited transparently;

Reduce financial risks to pave the way for greater investment into production infrastructure;

Ensure the right regulatory and incentive policies are put in place.

Mr Nolen stated: "There's no doubt that today's volatility in oil prices and the uncertainty in oil markets reinforce our need for greater SAF production… SAF provides economic benefits to regions across the country, creating jobs across the supply chain and in underserved and rural areas. By working together, we can realize this value proposition. The federal government is taking many actions toward this goal". [more - original PR]