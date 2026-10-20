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    20-Oct-2026 12:36 PM

    US DoT revokes order restricting services between Mexico and the US

    Aeromexico confirmed (19-Oct-2026) the US Department of Transportation (DoT) revoked an order that disapproved certain existing, proposed and prospective schedules by Mexican air carriers between Mexico and the US, effective immediately. Aeromexico stated it is no longer prevented from adding frequencies or commencing new services between Mexico City Felipe Angeles International Airport and the US, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. The DoT determined the actions taken by Mexico's Government "addressed the concerns underlying its prior order". The DoT applied the order in Oct-2025. [more - original PR]

    Background

    US DoT Secretary Sean Duffy said Mexico's government agreed to improve aviation access to Mexico City by guaranteeing US carriers could request and operate slots at Mexico City Juarez International Airport, but warned restrictions on Mexican carriers would remain until commitments turned into action1. US DoT and Mexico's infrastructure ministry later signed a memorandum setting a compliance path under the 2015 air transport agreement, including a capacity declaration process aligned with international best practice for transparent slot access at Mexico City Juarez2.

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