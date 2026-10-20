US DoT revokes order restricting services between Mexico and the US

US DoT Secretary Sean Duffy said Mexico's government agreed to improve aviation access to Mexico City by guaranteeing US carriers could request and operate slots at Mexico City Juarez International Airport, but warned restrictions on Mexican carriers would remain until commitments turned into action1. US DoT and Mexico's infrastructure ministry later signed a memorandum setting a compliance path under the 2015 air transport agreement, including a capacity declaration process aligned with international best practice for transparent slot access at Mexico City Juarez2.