US DoT releases 'Runway to Recovery' guidance for airlines and airports

US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Elaine Chao announced (02-Jul-2020) the release of public health guidance to airlines and airports regarding the recovery of the US air transportation system from the COVID-19 pandemic, entitled the 'Runway to Recovery'. The guidance was developed by the US DoT, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services, and seeks to offer general advice to airlines and airports regarding the mitigation of COVID-19 associated risks, in order to allow for an increase in air travel volume while maintaining aviation safety and security. Measures include the collection of passenger contact information, report on daily status of public health risk mitigation efforts, new technology to support mitigation measures and required health assessments from passengers and employees and optimised airport security checkpoint operations to reduce exposure. The guidance is intended to expand upon actions already implemented by airports and airlines and make clear that these measures should be implemented as soon as possible. Additional guidance may be provided as risk conditions change and lessons are learned. [more - original PR]