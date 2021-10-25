25-Oct-2021 6:49 PM
US DoT: Qatar Airways requests indefinite statement of authorisation to codeshare with RwandAir
US Department of Transportation (DoT) stated (20-Oct-2021) Qatar Airways applied for a statement of authorisation to display RwandAir's 'WB' code on any flights between Qatar and the US indefinitely. The carrier requested the application to be expedited as the partners plan to launch codeshare services as soon as approvals are received. As previously reported by CAPA, Qatar Airways and RwandAir signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement in early Oct-2021, covering over 65 destinations globally including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Washington. [more - original PR]