US DoT proposes ban on Chinese airlines using Russian airspace for China-US services
US Department of Transportation (DoT) issued (09-Oct-2025) an order tentatively proposing to prohibit Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace in operating passenger services between China and the US. The DoT proposed that the prohibition will become effective 30 days after the issuance of a final order on the matter. The order would apply to Air China, Beijing Capital Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines and Xiamen Airlines. The DoT stated: "Chinese air carriers face no prohibition on the use of Russian airspace, and this imbalance has become a significant competitive factor in the incremental reopening of the post-COVID US-China air transportation market". The department added: "The practice by some Chinese air carriers in exercising Russian overflights in the conduct of certain China-US scheduled combination service is unfair and has resulted in substantial adverse competitive effects on US air carriers in the US-China combination market". [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week] [more - Aviation Week - II]
Background ✨
Airlines for America urged the US Government to suspend approvals for additional China-US flights, citing Chinese airlines’ continued access to Russian airspace since Mar-2022 as an anti-competitive practice. The US Department of Transportation authorised Chinese carriers to operate up to 50 weekly return frequencies from 31-Mar-2024, up from previous limits set in late 2023 and earlier in 20241 2 3.