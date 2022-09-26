US DoT and DoE release SAF Grand Challenge Roadmap outlining strategy to scale SAF production

US' Department of Transportation (DoT) and Department of Energy (DoE) released (23-Sep-2022) the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Grand Challenge Roadmap, outlining the US Government's strategy to scale SAF production nationwide. The plan details actions to promote technological innovation to produce SAF, reduce emissions, enable the achievement of domestic climate goals and position the US as a global leader in the emerging SAF market. The roadmap aims to achieve the goals of the SAF Grand Challenge signed in 2021, which consists of three major goals:

Achieve a minimum of a 50% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fuel;

Produce three billion gallons of SAF annually by 2030;

Supply sufficient SAF to meet 100% of domestic aviation fuel demand by 2050.

The roadmap was produced by DoE in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, DoT and US FAA. [more - original PR]