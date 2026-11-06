US CBP deploys updated Global Entry arrival processing experience at Philadelphia Airport

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deployed (05-Nov-2026) its updated Global Entry arrival processing experience at Philadelphia International Airport on 13-Oct-2026, becoming the first airport to implement the new process. The updated process uses cameras with biometric facial comparison technology to verify Global Entry members' identities and membership status as they enter the Global Entry processing area. The process replaces the previous user operated kiosk process, through which members answered customs declaration questions upon arrival. The CBP expects to expand the Global Entry arrival processing experience to "as many as 38 airport terminals at 30 high-volume airports", including some CBP Preclearance locations. [more - original PR]