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    6-Nov-2026 11:54 AM

    US CBP deploys updated Global Entry arrival processing experience at Philadelphia Airport

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) deployed (05-Nov-2026) its updated Global Entry arrival processing experience at Philadelphia International Airport on 13-Oct-2026, becoming the first airport to implement the new process. The updated process uses cameras with biometric facial comparison technology to verify Global Entry members' identities and membership status as they enter the Global Entry processing area. The process replaces the previous user operated kiosk process, through which members answered customs declaration questions upon arrival. The CBP expects to expand the Global Entry arrival processing experience to "as many as 38 airport terminals at 30 high-volume airports", including some CBP Preclearance locations. [more - original PR]

    Background

    US Customs and Border Protection previously introduced Enhanced Passenger Processing at Philadelphia International Airport, using facial comparison and biometric software for a touchless international arrivals experience, and it reported a 25% reduction in US-citizen wait times since the national rollout in Aug-2025.1 CBP also launched the Trusted Traveler App, allowing travellers to manage Trusted Traveller programme applications and enabling Global Entry members to confirm their international arrival at a US airport.2

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