22-Mar-2019 12:32 PM

US BTS: US airline traffic passed 1 billion passengers in 2018

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (21-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:

  • Passengers: 1012 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 777.9 million, +4.9%;
    • International: 233.6 million, +4.4%;
      • US airlines: 111.1 million, +3.1%;
      • Foreign airlines: 122.5 million, +5.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.0%, +0.5ppt;

