US BTS: US airline traffic passed 1 billion passengers in 2018
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (21-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 1012 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 777.9 million, +4.9%;
- International: 233.6 million, +4.4%;
- US airlines: 111.1 million, +3.1%;
- Foreign airlines: 122.5 million, +5.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.0%, +0.5ppt;
- Domestic: 84.5%, -0.1ppt;
- International: 81.7%, +1.0ppt.