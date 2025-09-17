Loading
US BTS: Scheduled passenger airlines report USD4.0bn net profit in 2Q2025

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (16-Sep-2025) the following financial highlights for US scheduled passenger airlines for 2Q2025:

  • Operating revenue: USD65.7 billion;
    • Domestic: USD48.1 billion;
      • Airfares: USD34.5 billion;
      • Baggage fees: USD1.5 billion;
      • Reservation change fees: USD208 million;
    • International: USD17.6 billion;
      • Airfares: USD14.9 billion;
      • Baggage fees: USD351 million;
      • Reservation change fees: USD51 million;
  • Operating expenses: USD60.7 billion;
    • Domestic: USD45.2 billion;
      • Labour: USD16.9 billion;
      • Fuel: USD6.8 billion;
    • International: USD15.6 billion;
      • Labour: USD6.0 billion;
      • Fuel: USD3.3 billion;
  • Net profit (loss): USD4.0 billion;

