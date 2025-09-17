17-Sep-2025 2:32 PM
US BTS: Scheduled passenger airlines report USD4.0bn net profit in 2Q2025
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (16-Sep-2025) the following financial highlights for US scheduled passenger airlines for 2Q2025:
- Operating revenue: USD65.7 billion;
- Domestic: USD48.1 billion;
- Airfares: USD34.5 billion;
- Baggage fees: USD1.5 billion;
- Reservation change fees: USD208 million;
- International: USD17.6 billion;
- Airfares: USD14.9 billion;
- Baggage fees: USD351 million;
- Reservation change fees: USD51 million;
- Operating expenses: USD60.7 billion;
- Domestic: USD45.2 billion;
- Labour: USD16.9 billion;
- Fuel: USD6.8 billion;
- International: USD15.6 billion;
- Labour: USD6.0 billion;
- Fuel: USD3.3 billion;
- Net profit (loss): USD4.0 billion;
- Domestic: USD2.2 billion;
- International: USD1.8 billion. [more - original PR]