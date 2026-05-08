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    8-May-2026 11:29 AM

    US BTS: Fuel expenditure up 30.4% in Mar-2026

    US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) announced (06-May-2026) US airlines used 1.6 billion gallons of fuel in Mar-2026, 19.5% more fuel than in Feb-2026 and 0.4% more year-on-year. The cost per gallon of fuel in Mar-2026 (USD3.13) was up 30.9% from Feb-2026 and up 29.9% year-on-year. Total Mar-2026 fuel expenditure (USD5.06 billion) was up 56.4% from Feb-2026 and up 30.4% year-on-year. [more - original PR]

    Background

    US BTS data showed US airlines' fuel consumption fell to 1.4 billion gallons in Feb-2026, down 6.2% month-on-month and 0.5% year-on-year, while cost per gallon rose 1.6% month-on-month and total fuel expenditure fell 4.7% month-on-month.1 US airlines also used 1.4 billion gallons in Jan-2026, down 10.8% versus Dec-2025, with fuel expenditure down 9.2%.2

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