US BTS: Fuel expenditure up 30.4% in Mar-2026

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) announced (06-May-2026) US airlines used 1.6 billion gallons of fuel in Mar-2026, 19.5% more fuel than in Feb-2026 and 0.4% more year-on-year. The cost per gallon of fuel in Mar-2026 (USD3.13) was up 30.9% from Feb-2026 and up 29.9% year-on-year. Total Mar-2026 fuel expenditure (USD5.06 billion) was up 56.4% from Feb-2026 and up 30.4% year-on-year. [more - original PR]