15-Jul-2019 11:55 AM

US BTS estimates US airlines handled 2% more pax in Jun-2019

US Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) estimated (12-Jul-2019) the following scheduled traffic for US airlines for Jun-2019:

  • Passengers: 82.7 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 71.8 million, +2.2%;
    • International: 9.4 million, +2.2%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.1%;
    • Domestic: +3.1%;
    • International: +3.2%;
  • Passenger capacity (ASMs): +2.3%;
    • Domestic: +2.8%;
    • International: +1.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 88.1%, +0.7ppt;

