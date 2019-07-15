15-Jul-2019 11:55 AM
US BTS estimates US airlines handled 2% more pax in Jun-2019
US Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) estimated (12-Jul-2019) the following scheduled traffic for US airlines for Jun-2019:
- Passengers: 82.7 million, +2.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 71.8 million, +2.2%;
- International: 9.4 million, +2.2%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.1%;
- Domestic: +3.1%;
- International: +3.2%;
- Passenger capacity (ASMs): +2.3%;
- Domestic: +2.8%;
- International: +1.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 88.1%, +0.7ppt;
- Domestic: 88.1%, +0.3ppt;
- International 88.2%, +1.4ppts. [more - original PR]