US and Cambodia sign air transport agreement

US Department of State signed (01-Jul-2026) a bilateral air transport agreement with Cambodia, the first of its kind between the nations. Cambodia joins a network of nearly 140 US Open Skies partners, expanding rights for airlines to offer international passengers and cargo services. The Department of State said the agreement will expand the economic and commercial relationship between the countries, enabling all-cargo seventh freedom traffic rights, which enable US cargo carriers to operate between Cambodia and a third country without an operational nexus to the US. [more - original PR]